HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) – Classic rock bands Lynyrd Skynyrd and ZZ Top are bringing their next tour to Hersheypark Stadium in 2023.

“The Sharp Dressed Simple Man Tour” will come to Hershey on Sept. 9, 2023, at 6:30 p.m. with special guest Uncle Kracker.

The 22-date tour will visit cities across North America from July through September. The tour will also visit The Pavilion at Star Lake on Sept. 3 in Burgettstown, Pennsylvania, and the Freedom Mortage Pavilion in Camden, New Jersey on Sept. 17.

Tickets are available at Ticketmaster.com and HersheyEntertainment.com. The presale begins on Dec. 13 at 10 a.m. with general public tickets becoming available on Dec. 16.

Prices for the tickets were not immediately posted on Ticketmaster Monday morning.

For more information, please visit HersheyEntertainment.com.

Other shows recently announced for Hersheypark Stadium in 2023 include Zac Brown Band, blink-182, and Morgan Wallen.