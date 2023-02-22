HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — ZooAmerica announced on Tuesday, Feb. 21 that they have a new mountain lion cub at the facility.

Fern, who is a five-month-old mountain lion cub is currently being cared for behind the scenes in Hershey.

Courtesy of ZooAmerica

Fern arrived in January from Orondo, Washington, according to the Zoo. Fern is one of three orphaned wild cubs and needed a forever home at a zoo. Her two brothers have found a home together at another accredited zoo in the northeast, the zoo stated in a post on their Facebook.

The zoo states that she will not be introduced to Rainier, who is the adult male lion currently at the zoo until Fern is at least 60 pounds. ZooAmerica expects that interactions with the adult mountain lion will begin this summer.

The zoo also states she will be living in their Animal Health Center and will not be visible to the public until the summer of 2023



