HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) – Second-grade students at the Milton Hershey School get a lesson on three fall crops grown in the Midstate, such as apples, pumpkins, and corn.

They also walked through different stations on campus to learn how the geography of our area affects their community.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Andrew Miller, Social Studies Curriculum Supervisor for Milton Hershey School said, “Here our students aren’t just learning about that in the classroom but they’re getting out, getting a chance to look at the resources we have in our community and how that influences them even today.”

The students got to make apple cider, pick pumpkins, and learn how corn grows.