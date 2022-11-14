HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Thanksgiving came early for hundreds of Milton Hershey students. Roughly 2,000 of them came together at Hershey Lodge for a holiday meal.

Teachers and administrators — all of them from different departments — served students. They say that this is an event the kids look forward to every year and that this year was extra special.

“This is our first one since COVID, so we’re really excited to be back here,” said Memorial Hall Elementary Principal Amanda Smith. “It is the first time during the school year that they can dress up in their chapel clothes and their dresses.”

“Our students depart campus on Friday for Thanksgiving break, and they have the whole week off for Thanksgiving with their families at home, so we like to have a celebration with them prior to them leaving campus,” Smith continued.

Senior Divison students also had their pinning ceremony, which signifies Founders Week and their last year at Milton Hershey School.