Gary Clark Jr. performs during the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction ceremony, Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard)

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Grammy-winning blues artist Gary Clark Jr. will hit the road for a month-long headline tour across North America and he’s making a story in the Midstate.

Courtesy of Hershey Entertainment

Clark Jr. will bring his modern take on blues-rock production style that parallels guitarists of the 1960s and 70s to Hershey Theatre on September 21.

The artist has won four Grammy awards, has tallied over one billion streams, and performed in sold-out amphitheaters on past tours.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit Hershey Entertainment’s website by clicking here or visit Ticketmaster’s website by clicking here.