HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Stand-up comedian Nate Bargatze is bringing “The Be Funny Tour” to the Giant Center next spring.

Bargatze, a stand-up comedian from Tennessee, will be performing on Friday, May 5, 2023, at 7 p.m.

Ticket information can be found here.

According to a release from Hershey Entertainment & Resorts, this isn’t the first time Bargatze will be performing in Hershey. Back in the fall of 2021, Bargatze sold out two shows at Hershey Theatre.

Bargatze has appeared on “The Tonight Show” a total of ten times, and he has his own weekly podcast, Hershey Entertainment & Resorts noted.