HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Hersheypark has announced that it will be debuting all new haunts, and thrills and chills for their Dark Nights and Hersheypark Halloween events for 2023.

The park announced on Monday, July 24 information regarding what is new for this event for the 2023 season.

Ticketing and Hours

Hersheypark Halloween, along with Dark Nights, will begin on Sept. 19 and run through Oct. 29.

New for 2023, Dark Nights is now included with every ticket to Hersheypark Halloween and will have access to all haunted houses. Current season pass holders can experience all of Hersheypark Halloween and the Dark Nights haunted houses an unlimited amount of times.

A Fast Track for Dark Nights makes a return for all five haunted houses.

Information on Dark Nights

The park has stated that along with the new and improved four houses that debuted back in 2022, an all-new fifth haunted house will join the lineup.

As quoted in the release, below are the houses that will be able to be experienced after 6 p.m.

Auntie Mortem’s Abattoir – New for 2023, Ethel Mortem, known as Auntie to the community, is a second-generation meat processor running the family business with the help of her sinister nieces and nephews. Trucks keep coming to feed the machine, but the bones tell a more sinister story. Farm-to-table has never been more gruesome when Auntie is planning the menu.

Haunted Coal Mine: Curse Of The Tommyknockers – It’s not only the past miners that haunt these shafts but the evil Tommyknockers who must protect their gold by any means necessary. You escaped their mines once before, but will you be so lucky this time? The fear doesn’t come from where you’re trapped but from who you’re trapped with.

Creatures Uncaged – Professor Darkstone’s prized possessions now run the show. Retrace your steps through their lair but beware, more creatures are lurking in the shadows, and they are hungry for a new audience.

The Descent: Catacombs Of Decay – The tunnels she once prowled are now hers to dwell in forever. Venture into the catacombs of decay to reveal what secrets remain buried in her past, present, and future. But, be careful that you don’t become part of her collection.

Twisted Carnevil – The darkness of the tent was truly a never-ending carnival of nightmares. The nightmare continues with venomous twists and turns that will hypnotize some and paralyze others.

Along with the houses, three scare zones, one of which is new for this year, will take the regular Hersheypark midways and make them scarier than ever. As quoted by Hersheypark, the three scare zones are:

Fallout Zone – New for 2023, rogue radioactive material has begun to emit an eerie green fog. Crews are scrubbing the midway to isolate, contain, and neutralize any threats. You may avoid the fallout, but can you escape the madness from those within?

– New for 2023, rogue radioactive material has begun to emit an eerie green fog. Crews are scrubbing the midway to isolate, contain, and neutralize any threats. You may avoid the fallout, but can you escape the madness from those within? Midway Of Misery – Misery loves company…the Decayed Brigade welcomes new sliders from the underworld with more corners to lurk in and ground to cover. Beware to those who flock to the flames: you never know who (or what) is waiting beyond the arch.

– Misery loves company…the Decayed Brigade welcomes new sliders from the underworld with more corners to lurk in and ground to cover. Beware to those who flock to the flames: you never know who (or what) is waiting beyond the arch. Darkstone’s Hollow – Ousted from his own show, Darkstone is now caged for all to see, and the showmen that hawked his traveling mythical collection now frantically seek shelter from the creatures that have claimed The Hollow as their own.

Information on Hersheypark Halloween

For those who don’t want to be as scared, Hersheypark will be offering 50 rides and attractions during the event. Some coasters, including the new Wildcat’s Revenge, will be lights out for the last hour of operation.

There will also be the return of the Trick or Treat Trail which will feature 13 stops to pick up some sweet treats until 8 p.m. every evening the park is open. Other events that will be held will be a glow dance party with Hershey Characters and ZooAmerica’s event Creatures of the Night, which allows viewing the zoo in the dark with just a flashlight. Creatures of the Night begins Oct. 13.

Dining and Retail

New for 2023, guests can purchase a Dark Nights Tasting Pass to allow them to try treats from more than 15 locations around the park. Also new, is the RIP Dinner Buffet.

The Chocolatier Restaurant will offer Spirit’s Rooftop Bar, a rooftop gathering place available during all Hersheypark Halloween and Dark Nights operating days starting at 5 p.m. on Fridays and 3 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. This event is exclusive to guests at Hersheypark.

Guests can also take home a piece of Dark Nights branded merchandise available at Dark Nights Emporium, Halloween BOOtique, and the Hersheypark Supply Co. stores around the park.

More information about Hersheypark Halloween and Dark Nights can be found by clicking here.