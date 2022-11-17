HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Hershey Company announced its holiday lineup of classic and brand new sweet treats.

According to the company, Hershey is releasing their first ever Hot Chocolate Bombs, available with either marshmallows or cinnamon chips. Also, Hershey’s Milk Chocolate Holiday bars have gotten a holiday makeover, with 2 varieties of season images such as stars, wreaths, trees, stockings, and others.

The company also announced that they are partnering with Dr. Seuss’s The Grinch once again to add magic to the season with Grinch-themed Hershey Kisses

“The holidays are a special time where we can take a moment to relish in the traditions and enjoy seasonal treats that make the season so cherished,” said Katie Behrman, associate brand manager, of seasons, at The Hershey Company.

Some of the other holidays treats hitting store shelves, as quoted in the release, including

Hershey’s Kisses Milk Chocolates in Red, Green, and Silver Foils: Fill your candy dish with the colors of the holidays with a bag of classic Hershey’s Kisses Milk Chocolate candies in red, green, and silver foils. Hershey’s Kisses candies are the perfect addition to your favorite holiday cookies. Available for a limited time only nationwide in a 10.1 oz bag.

Reese’s Trees Snack Size: The holiday season wouldn’t be complete without the seasonal fan-favorite Reese’s Trees. Put on your cozy holiday pajamas, turn on your favorite movie, and enjoy Reese’s peanut butter and milk chocolate combo in the most festive shape of the year with your friends and family. Available for a limited time only nationwide in a 9.6 oz bag.

To learn more about what is new and returning from Hershey this season and to find recipe inspiration, you can click here.

“At Hershey, we know our products can help make these moments even sweeter. So, no matter how you celebrate this year, you can count on us to bring you some of our classic treats like HERSHEY’S KISSES milk chocolate and Reese’s Trees, and new holiday treats like hot chocolate bombs and Holiday-themed bars to enhance your favorite traditions,” Behrman added.