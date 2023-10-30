HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — The boy band New Kids On The Block has announced a return to Hershey next summer for their “Magic Summer 2024 Tour.”

The show will be at Hersheypark Stadium on Saturday, August 3, 2024 at 7 p.m.

The tour is a reimagination of the band’s 1990 tour that had the same name. Organizers say this time the band hopes to bring nostalgia for fans and recreate the magic for new ones. They’ll play their greatest hits, fan favorites, and some surprises.

The tour will begin June 14 and stop in 40 cities, including Chicago, New York, and Los Angeles, and will feature special guests Paula Abdul and DJ Jazzy Jeff.

Tickets for the Hershey show can be purchased online at www.Ticketmaster.com and www.HersheyEntertainment.com.

This will be the band’s first mostly outdoor venue tour in 15 years.