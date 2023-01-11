Reese’s is debuting SEVEN new, mouth-watering varieties in tubs, bars, sandwiches and cones. (Courtesy Unilever)

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Get ready ice cream fans, Reese’s is coming with its famous chocolate and peanut butter combination to the frozen foods aisle with a brand new line of frozen treats.

Available nationwide starting this month, seven new treats will be hitting freezer shelves, according to Unilever.

“At Reese’s, we are always inventing new ways for fans to enjoy our iconic combination of chocolate and peanut butter,” said Ian Norton, Senior Director, Reese‘s brand. “The new Reese’s frozen treats are the ultimate sweet and salty, chocolate and peanut butter experience that will quite literally give you chills – not only because they’re frozen but because they’re just that good.”

Some of these delicious products include

Reese’s Peanut Butter Sandwich

Reese’s Peanut Butter Light Ice Cream

Reese’s Chocolate Frozen Dairy Dessert

Reese’s Mini Pieces Light Ice Cream

Reese’s Peanut Butter Frozen Dairy Dessert Bar

Reese’s Peanut Butter & Chocolate Cones

Reese’s Peanut Butter Frozen Dessert Cup

“Partnering with Reese’s to launch a brand-new line of frozen treats that have the same swirls of peanut butter, chocolate drizzles and chunks found in America’s #1 candy is certainly something worth screaming about,” said Russel Lilly, President, Unilever Ice Cream North America. “We’re excited to be bringing more Reese’s frozen treats to our fans than ever before – giving them exactly the kind of sweet treat they’ve been looking for.”