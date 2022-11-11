Open sign in front of door café and restaurant, new authorization to receive clients

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — A new Columbia Sportwear retail store opened its doors at the Tanger Outlets in Hershey, earlier on Nov. 11, 2022, according to a press release.

“Columbia Sportswear perfectly complements the retail mix at our center,” said Tanger Outlets Hershey Marketing Director Bob Ancharski. “Hershey shoppers will be eager to access this coveted brand’s top deals, just in time for the holiday gifting season.”

The new 7,000 square foot Columbia Sportwear is located in Suite 134, in-between the Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger stores, by the main entrances off of Hershey Park Dr.

The Hershey Tanger Outlets are also expecting the arrival of a new NIKE Factory Store; however, the grand-opening date has not yet been released.

abc27 will keep you updated on NIKE’s grand opening as more information becomes available.