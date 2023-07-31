HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — On July 31, 2022, Hersheypark put down The Wildcat after 26 years of thrilling guests.

The Wildcat was a wooden coaster in the back of the park that opened in May of 1996. This coaster was the second one in Hersheypark history to feature the Wildcat name. The ride was designed and manufactured by Pennsylvania-based roller coaster company Great Coasters International.

Many people from around the region and country flocked to Hersheypark to get one final ride on the wooden coaster.

The final ride, however, was saved for the family of Nick Pantalone, who was a ride operator of the park that passed away due to cancer. His favorite ride was Wildcat, and the park even had a plaque installed in his memory, which remains near the area to this day. Pantalone’s voice can also be heard when the safety spiels are played in a few of Hersheypark’s coasters.

Opening in 1996, the Wildcat was to bring back the style of classic wooden roller coasters from the 1930s and 1940s. Its layout was a twister style, and featured many twists and turns instead of drops and speed. The coaster reached speeds of 48 miles per hour and featured an 85-foot drop.

When the coaster closed, coaster enthusiasts and guests alike wanted roller coaster manufacturer Rocky Mountain Construction (RMC) to renovate the coaster with a new steel track.

Their wish was granted when Hersheypark announced that RMC would be constructing Wildcat’s Revenge, which would use some of the existing support structure and add a steel track to it. The ride would also feature four inversions and increase the original ride’s speed and length.

Wildcat’s Revenge would open on June 2, 2023, to critical acclaim. Pantalone’s family was the first to ride the new hybrid coaster and Nick’s voice can still be heard pumping up riders seeking vengeance on Wildcat.

