HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Susquehanna Orchid Society (SOS) will be bringing their orchid show and sale to Hershey Gardens next month.

The 39th annual event will be taking place on Friday, Feb. 3, through Sunday, Feb. 5. You can attend the event from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the Milton & Catherine Hershey Conservatory.

“For the Love of Orchids” showcases nearly a thousand orchids in dozens of varieties. There will be tours and information sessions provided by experts.

The tours, sessions, and demonstrations are all included in admission. You can view additional details for each event by clicking here.

The orchid show and sale are included in general admission and tickets can be purchased by clicking here.

A schedule of events for the orchid show and sales are as follows:

Friday, Feb. 3 11 a.m. – Orchid Highlights of the Butterfly Atrium

Saturday, Feb. 4 11 a.m. – Orchid Highlights of the Butterfly Atrium 1:30 p.m. – Choosing the Right Orchid to Grow in Your Home 2 p.m. – Orchid Show Tour 2:30 p.m. – Dividing Your Orchid – demonstration 3:30 p.m. – Growing Phalaenopsis in Your Home

Sunday, Feb. 5 11 a.m. – Orchid Highlights of the Butterfly Atrium 11:30 a.m. – Dividing Your Orchid – demonstration 1:30 p.m. – Orchid Show Tour, with Spotlight on Vanda Orchid 2 p.m. – Orchid Show Tour 2:30 p.m. – Tips and Tricks for Growing Orchids



There will be unique hybrids and rare species at the event, including Cattleyas, Dendrobriums, Vandas, Oncidiuonms, and Phragmipediums. Since the event is taking place at the “Sweetest Place on Earth,” it is only fitting that there is a variety of orchid, Sharry Baby, that smells just like chocolate.

SOS members will also be present to assist interested buyers with selecting orchid varieties that will best fit the homeowner’s growing environment.

Displays will be judged on-site and presented with various awards. Some of the previous SOS shows have received national recognition from the American Orchid Society.

Orchid societies from Pennsylvania, as well as Maryland, will be participating in this year’s show and sale.