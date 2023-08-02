HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — On Friday, Aug. 4, the Outlaw Music Festival will be heading to Hersheypark Stadium.

The festival features acts such as Kathleen Edwards, Marcus Kin, Willie Nelson, and more. According to LiveNation, this is the largest ever Outlaw tour to date and will celebrate Nelson’s life as he celebrates his 90th birthday year.

General Parking will be located in the field parking areas across Hersheypark Drive and any accessible parking should use the main complex entrance to Hersheypark’s parking lot. Saving spaces will not be permitted.

According to Hershey Entertainment, the following items will not be allowed inside the stadium.

Any bags larger than 5” x 8” x 1”

Selfie-sticks

Coolers,

Inflatable items

Beach balls, Laser pointers,

Signs, banners, or flags

Umbrellas

Glow sticks

Spike jewelry

Wallet chains

Weapons of any kind

Aerosol cans

Lawn chair

Outside food and beverages (including alcoholic beverages),

Illegal substances

Video or audio recording devices.

The concert is scheduled to begin at 3:10 p.m. More information about the show and venue can be found here.