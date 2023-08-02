HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — On Friday, Aug. 4, the Outlaw Music Festival will be heading to Hersheypark Stadium.
The festival features acts such as Kathleen Edwards, Marcus Kin, Willie Nelson, and more. According to LiveNation, this is the largest ever Outlaw tour to date and will celebrate Nelson’s life as he celebrates his 90th birthday year.
General Parking will be located in the field parking areas across Hersheypark Drive and any accessible parking should use the main complex entrance to Hersheypark’s parking lot. Saving spaces will not be permitted.
According to Hershey Entertainment, the following items will not be allowed inside the stadium.
- Any bags larger than 5” x 8” x 1”
- Selfie-sticks
- Coolers,
- Inflatable items
- Beach balls, Laser pointers,
- Signs, banners, or flags
- Umbrellas
- Glow sticks
- Spike jewelry
- Wallet chains
- Weapons of any kind
- Aerosol cans
- Lawn chair
- Outside food and beverages (including alcoholic beverages),
- Illegal substances
- Video or audio recording devices.
The concert is scheduled to begin at 3:10 p.m. More information about the show and venue can be found here.