HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania lawmakers are renewing a push to make Hershey’s Kisses the state’s official candy.

State Representatives Thomas Mehaffie (R-Dauphin) and Patty Kim (D-Dauphin/Cumberland) said the Kiss is “recognizable worldwide” and “strengthened the region’s economy in unparalleled ways.”

Hershey’s Kisses were first made by the Hershey Chocolate Company in 1907. While the exact origin of the treat’s name is not certain, Hershey’s says one story is that the machine that makes Kisses makes a sound like a kiss. A kiss was also a common confectionery term for a small piece of candy.

Mehaffie and Kim say Pennsylvania’s official symbols are important to help differentiate the state from others.

“We believe that denoting Hershey’s Kisses as the state candy will not only bring more attention to our state, but also commemorate a company and candy that has forever impacted our state’s economy and values.”

Similar legislation last year passed the State Government Committee but was not voted on in the State Senate or House. Last year’s Senate Bill 1122 was produced by students at Newtown Middle School who had formed the “Hershey Kiss Committee.”

According to Hershey’s, the company makes 70 million Kisses a day.