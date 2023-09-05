HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police have announced they will be holding a Women’s Career Expo.

The expo will be held on Saturday, Sept. 30 from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Pennsylvania State Police Academy, located at 175 E. Hersheypark Drive in Hershey.

Those in attendance will get to see a day in the life of a Pennsylvania State Police Cadet. This includes working out with the troopers, swimming in the training, and having the opportunity to ask questions to cadets who are currently in the academy.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Attendees will also be able to see some of the Pennsylvania State Police specialized positions in person.

Those wishing to attend should send their RSVP to Sgt. Dawn Carpenter at dawncarpen@pa.gov