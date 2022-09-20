HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Pentatonix will be bringing their holiday tour to Hershey for a performance at the GIANT Center.

The a cappella music group’s tour, “A Christmas Spectacular,” will feature opening act Girl Named Tom, the winners of the 21st season of The Voice, according to a release from the Hershey Entertainment & Resorts Company.

Tickets can be purchased online here and will go on sale on Sept. 23 at 10 a.m.

Along with the tour, Pentatonix will unveil their sixth holiday album, “Holidays Around the World,” on Oct. 28. The group’s performance in Hershey will be on Tuesday, Dec. 20, at 7 p.m.