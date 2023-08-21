HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — A capella group Pentatonix has announced they will be making a stop in Hershey on their “The Most Wonderful Tour of the Year.”

According to Hershey Entertainment, the show is on Wednesday, Dec. 6 at 7 p.m. at the Giant Center, located in Hershey.

The tour kicks off on Nov. 14 and will showcase their voices as they sing classic holiday songs as well as eight new tracks, including a holiday original song.

The group’s last stop in Hershey was one of the many sold-out shows on their 2022 headline tour.

More information, including tickets for the show, can be found here.