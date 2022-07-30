HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — A lane restriction is in place on US 322 west towards Hershey because of a downed utility.

According to 511pa, it is located on US 322 westbound between Chambers Hill Road, Grayson Road, Hilton Street, and Mushroom Hill Road. There is a lane restriction.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.

Because this route is a major road that goes into and out of Hersheypark, the park posted on its Twitter that motorists heading towards the park should use Interstate 81 and head onto Route 39 to enter the park and get around the road. Detours are also posted around the area as well.

No word on when the road will reopen fully at this time.