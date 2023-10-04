HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Hershey Gardens has announced that their annual fall celebration, Pumpkin Palooza is returning to the gardens.

The event will be on Oct. 21 and 22 and Oct. 28 and 29 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Pumpkin Palooza will feature more than 200 hand-painted pumpkins. The pumpkins will showcase the work of art students from Bishop McDevitt High School, Hershey High School, Lower Dauphin High School, and the Milton Hershey School.

Other decorations include pumpkin arches, a 14-foot-high pumpkin tree, and three pumpkin mosaics. There will also be blooming mums and displays of gourds, hay bales, and ornamental glasses.

Courtesy of Hershey Gardens

Courtesy of Hershey Gardens

Courtesy of Hershey Gardens

Courtesy of Hershey Gardens

Courtesy of Hershey Gardens

Courtesy of Hershey Gardens

Kids are encouraged to dress in costume and will receive candy, courtesy of The Hershey Company.

The event is included with general admission to the gardens. More information can be found here.