HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Will you be Team Creamy or Team Crunchy? Reese is asking peanut butter lovers to try two variations of their iconic peanut butter cups.

Hershey is releasing limited edition Reese’s Creamy and Crunchy Peanut Butter Cups. Creamy peanut butter lovers can try the creamy version of the famous cup, which has a noticeably smoother texture. Crunchy peanut butter lovers can try the chunky peanut butter cup which contains pieces of peanuts throughout the chocolate treat.

The company says that starting on April 17 through May 27, fans can participate in a nationwide debate on which one people prefer. You can cast your vote here.

While you might think you know your peanut butter preference, you need to try them both in a Reese’s Cup – the best way to enjoy peanut butter,” said Chris Fenton, Reese’s brand manager. “With these new Cups, peanut butter lovers will have a delicious way to sound off on one of the most contested disputes. Let the debate begin!”

The results of the poll will be released on May 18, which is National I Love Reese’s Day.