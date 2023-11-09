(WHTM) — All nine of Santa’s reindeer have arrived at the “Sweetest Place on Earth” for the opening weekend of Hersheypark’s Christmas Candylane.

The reindeer’s appearance is part of a more than 25-year-old tradition at Hersheypark, and just part of the park’s holiday festivities.

Photo courtesy Hersheypark

Photo courtesy Hersheypark

Christmas Candylane also includes five million lights, festive family-friendly rides and, weather permitting, seven roller coasters.

This year will be the first winter for the new Wildcat’s Revenge hybrid coaster.

Holiday fun also includes an interactive experience and photo opportunity with Santa, a new Mrs. Claus’ Dance Party, and seasonal treats such as the signature hot chocolate.

Throughout the Christmas Candylane season, Hersheypark is open on select dates starting this Friday, Nov. 10, through Jan. 1, with daily operations beginning Dec. 14.

The park is closed on Christmas Day. Hours of operation vary by day.