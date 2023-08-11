HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM)– Police are investigating after there was a reported bomb threat at Hershey’s Chocolate World, according to Dauphin County Press Secretary Jennifer Fitch.

Fitch stated at about 3:25 p.m. Herhsey’s Chocolate World security personnel alerted Dauphin County 911 about a reported bomb threat. Out of caution, the building was evacuated.

According to Fitch, bomb-sniffing dogs were brought in by the Dauphin County Sheriff’s Office to help in searching the area.

The incident is under police investigation.