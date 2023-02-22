HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Ocean Connections, the non-profit which cares for the animals at the Hersheypark Aquatheatre, announced on Tuesday that one of their animals had died.

Bowie, a male grey seal, passed away. Ocean Connections states that seals go through an annual molt, which takes place during the winter months. Bowie was to be immunocompromised and molting became impossible for Bowie, putting an insurmountable strain on his body.

Bowie joined the Ocean Connections family in 2021. He was deemed non-releasable after being diagnosed with underdeveloped eyes and was the first grey seal the nonprofit cared for.

Ocean Connections has said they are honored to give animals like Bowie a second chance and the best life possible for however long they may have with them.