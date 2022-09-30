HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Because of the 2022 Antique Automobile Club of America’s Fall Meet in Hershey, traffic is expected to be heavier than normal from Monday, Oct. 3 and to Friday, Oct. 7.

There will also be road closures in and around the following locations:

At 5 p.m. on Sunday, October 2, Boathouse Road will be closed between Sandbeach Road and Route 39. This road will be closed through 5 p.m. on Saturday, October 8.

At 11 p.m. on Thursday, October 6, North Hockersville Road will be closed between Hersheypark Drive and Old West Chocolate Avenue. This road will be closed through Friday, October 7

Detour signs for road closings will be posted in the areas affected and uniformed officers will control the motor vehicle and pedestrian traffic at key intersections and pedestrian crossings.

Sourced via CRIMEWATCH ® : https://dauphin.crimewatchpa.com/derrypd/3742/post/traffic-advisory-2022-aaca-fall-meet-hershey

Hershey Entertainment and Resorts Company, and Derry Township Police says to plan ahead for more travel time if traveling in and around these areas.