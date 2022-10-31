HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) – Santa, Mrs. Claus, and the Grinch are returning to Hershey to kick off the holiday season at Hersheypark.

Holiday events begin at Hersheypark starting Nov. 5 with cookie and ornament decorating with Mrs. Claus and the Hershey characters.

Breakfast with Santa and the Hershey characters begins Nov. 12 and runs through Dec. 18 with a buffet, pictures with Santa, and activities.

Pictures with Santa and the Grinch will also be available at Times Square and Hershey.

Breakfast with Santa

Join your hosts Mr. & Mrs. Claus for a warm breakfast buffet, festive activities, hugs from the Hershey’s Characters, and more sweet surprises.

Runs daily from 7-9 a.m. on Nov. 12-13, 19-20, 26-27 and Dec. 3-4, 10-11, and 17-18.

Package includes a buffet, portrait with Santa, a gift, fun activities, free parking, and much more!

The cost of Breakfast with Santa is $44.95 for adults, $27.95 for children, and free for children 2 and younger.

Decorate with Mrs. Claus

Decorate a cookie and ornament during this interactive show featuring your favorite Hershey’s Characters and Mrs. Claus!

Offered on the hour every Friday starting at 4 p.m. and 11 a.m. on weekends during Nov. 5-6, 12-13, 19-20, 25-27 and Dec. 2-4, 9-11, and 16-23.

Cost: $15.95 for all ages (every attendee must purchase a ticket)

Holly Jolly Trolley

A joyous family tradition, this seasonal variation of the Original Trolley Show is completely Christmas-themed. Enjoy caroling, heartwarming stories from the life of Mr. Hershey, and a visit from a certain jolly old elf!

Magical moments fill the trolley as he recognizes children in the audience from his “nice list” and offers a gift to one and all.

Spreading holiday cheer around Hershey’s Chocolate World at varied times on Nov. 11-13, 18-20, 23-27 and December 2-4, 9-11, 16-24, 26-31 as well as Jan. 1

Photos With Santa and the Grinch

Available at both the Times Square and Hershey, Pennsylvania, locations, come take your picture with Santa amongst the world’s largest Hershey’s candy stores.

The Grinch will be available for pictures at the Hershey, Pennsylvania, Times Square, and Las Vegas locations.

Hershey’s Holiday Chocolate House