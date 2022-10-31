HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) – Santa, Mrs. Claus, and the Grinch are returning to Hershey to kick off the holiday season at Hersheypark.
Holiday events begin at Hersheypark starting Nov. 5 with cookie and ornament decorating with Mrs. Claus and the Hershey characters.
Breakfast with Santa and the Hershey characters begins Nov. 12 and runs through Dec. 18 with a buffet, pictures with Santa, and activities.
Pictures with Santa and the Grinch will also be available at Times Square and Hershey.
Breakfast with Santa
- Join your hosts Mr. & Mrs. Claus for a warm breakfast buffet, festive activities, hugs from the Hershey’s Characters, and more sweet surprises.
- Runs daily from 7-9 a.m. on Nov. 12-13, 19-20, 26-27 and Dec. 3-4, 10-11, and 17-18.
- Package includes a buffet, portrait with Santa, a gift, fun activities, free parking, and much more!
- The cost of Breakfast with Santa is $44.95 for adults, $27.95 for children, and free for children 2 and younger.
Decorate with Mrs. Claus
- Decorate a cookie and ornament during this interactive show featuring your favorite Hershey’s Characters and Mrs. Claus!
- Offered on the hour every Friday starting at 4 p.m. and 11 a.m. on weekends during Nov. 5-6, 12-13, 19-20, 25-27 and Dec. 2-4, 9-11, and 16-23.
- Cost: $15.95 for all ages (every attendee must purchase a ticket)
Holly Jolly Trolley
- A joyous family tradition, this seasonal variation of the Original Trolley Show is completely Christmas-themed. Enjoy caroling, heartwarming stories from the life of Mr. Hershey, and a visit from a certain jolly old elf!
- Magical moments fill the trolley as he recognizes children in the audience from his “nice list” and offers a gift to one and all.
- Spreading holiday cheer around Hershey’s Chocolate World at varied times on Nov. 11-13, 18-20, 23-27 and December 2-4, 9-11, 16-24, 26-31 as well as Jan. 1
Photos With Santa and the Grinch
- Available at both the Times Square and Hershey, Pennsylvania, locations, come take your picture with Santa amongst the world’s largest Hershey’s candy stores.
- The Grinch will be available for pictures at the Hershey, Pennsylvania, Times Square, and Las Vegas locations.
Hershey’s Holiday Chocolate House
- Each year, the sweetest house in town is decorated entirely with Hershey’s chocolate and candy and supports the Children’s Miracle Network.
- Donate to CMN through the “Candy Canes for Kids” program and write your name on a candy cane that will be placed around the house. Donations can be made at any retail or food service register at Hershey’s Chocolate World.
- On display November to December during normal operating hours.