HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Live Nation has announced that their Concert Week will be returning, which is a tradition that provides concertgoers to get tickets to shows at discounted rates.

According to Hershey Entertainment, 12 shows at venues across Hershey are a part of this special tradition. Tickets for shows are only $25 and will be offered from Wednesday, May 10 at 10 a.m. to Tuesday, May 16 at 1:59 p.m.

Shows included in Concert Week are below, which are quoted from Hershey Entertainment:

  • Zac Brown Band on July 1 at Hersheypark Stadium
  • Big Time Rush on July 2 at Hersheypark Stadium
  • Luke Bryan on July 13 at Hersheypark Stadium 
  • Jason Aldean on July 28 at Hersheypark Stadium
  • Outlaw Music Festival on Aug. 4 at Hersheypark Stadium
  • Pantera on Aug. 5 at Hersheypark Stadium
  • The Chicks on Aug. 10 at Hersheypark Stadium
  • Kidz Bop Live on Aug. 12 at GIANT Center
  • Yellowcard on Aug. 15 at GIANT Center
  • Nickelback on Aug. 27 at Hersheypark Stadium
  • Lynyrd Skynyrd on Sept. 9 at Hersheypark Stadium
  • Kathleen Madigan on Sept. 14 at Hershey Theatre

More information and tickets can be found here.

There is a limited supply of tickets and will be available while supplies last.