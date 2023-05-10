HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Live Nation has announced that their Concert Week will be returning, which is a tradition that provides concertgoers to get tickets to shows at discounted rates.

According to Hershey Entertainment, 12 shows at venues across Hershey are a part of this special tradition. Tickets for shows are only $25 and will be offered from Wednesday, May 10 at 10 a.m. to Tuesday, May 16 at 1:59 p.m.

Shows included in Concert Week are below, which are quoted from Hershey Entertainment:

Zac Brown Band on July 1 at Hersheypark Stadium

Big Time Rush on July 2 at Hersheypark Stadium

Luke Bryan on July 13 at Hersheypark Stadium

Jason Aldean on July 28 at Hersheypark Stadium

Outlaw Music Festival on Aug. 4 at Hersheypark Stadium

Pantera on Aug. 5 at Hersheypark Stadium

The Chicks on Aug. 10 at Hersheypark Stadium

Kidz Bop Live on Aug. 12 at GIANT Center

Yellowcard on Aug. 15 at GIANT Center

Nickelback on Aug. 27 at Hersheypark Stadium

Lynyrd Skynyrd on Sept. 9 at Hersheypark Stadium

Kathleen Madigan on Sept. 14 at Hershey Theatre

More information and tickets can be found here.

There is a limited supply of tickets and will be available while supplies last.