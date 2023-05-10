HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Live Nation has announced that their Concert Week will be returning, which is a tradition that provides concertgoers to get tickets to shows at discounted rates.
According to Hershey Entertainment, 12 shows at venues across Hershey are a part of this special tradition. Tickets for shows are only $25 and will be offered from Wednesday, May 10 at 10 a.m. to Tuesday, May 16 at 1:59 p.m.
Shows included in Concert Week are below, which are quoted from Hershey Entertainment:
- Zac Brown Band on July 1 at Hersheypark Stadium
- Big Time Rush on July 2 at Hersheypark Stadium
- Luke Bryan on July 13 at Hersheypark Stadium
- Jason Aldean on July 28 at Hersheypark Stadium
- Outlaw Music Festival on Aug. 4 at Hersheypark Stadium
- Pantera on Aug. 5 at Hersheypark Stadium
- The Chicks on Aug. 10 at Hersheypark Stadium
- Kidz Bop Live on Aug. 12 at GIANT Center
- Yellowcard on Aug. 15 at GIANT Center
- Nickelback on Aug. 27 at Hersheypark Stadium
- Lynyrd Skynyrd on Sept. 9 at Hersheypark Stadium
- Kathleen Madigan on Sept. 14 at Hershey Theatre
More information and tickets can be found here.
There is a limited supply of tickets and will be available while supplies last.