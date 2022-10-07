HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Hershey’s Chocolate World has announced new fall events that the whole family can enjoy.

On Saturday, Oct 15, the attraction will be hosting a Hispanic Heritage Month Trunk or Treat outside the entrance of Chocolate World from 11 a.m to 1 p.m. Vehicle owners will be able to give snacks away as guests are able to sample Latino-inspired treats outside the venue.

Chocolate World will also be hosting a sensory-friendly night on Tuesday, Nov. 1 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. The venue will be having reduced audio, as well as a quiet room. Hershey Characters will be making an appearance in a corner location, as well as hosting the Susquehanna Service Dogs. Hershey’s Unwrapped will be featured with reduced audio, no thematics, and be a one-actor show, and dimmed lighting.

Advanced booking is recommended. For information, Contact Group Sales at 717-520-8981 or Groupsales@hersheys.com.

Veteran’s Day will be celebrated at Chocolate World on Friday, Nov. 11 outside of the venue in the bus lane. Various non-profits, veterans organizations, first responders, and others will be onsite to honor veterans in the community.

Veterans who stop by the attraction will receive 25% off merchandise and an exclusive Hershey’s Chocolate Bar. They will always be able to purchase new Hershey’s Veterans shirts and Veteran’s Day Celebration cookies at the S’mores and More Kiosk.

Whether you’re searching for Halloween treats, or are looking to honor those who served for Veteran’s Day, Hershey’s Chocolate World can help with your celebrations.