HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — A Spider-Man live concert is expected to swing into Hershey in October.

The Hershey Theatre announced on Monday, May 8 that Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse Live in Concert will be making a stop at the theatre on Sunday, October 8 at 6 p.m.

The soundtrack of the concert features a blend of symphonic orchestral music with hip-hop. The concert pairs a screening of the animated film with live musicians and turntables, featuring a DJ scratcher live on stage.

The orchestral music will be complemented by music from artists such as Post Malone, Lil Wayne, and Nicki Minaj.

Tickets are scheduled to go on sale on Friday, May 12 at 10 a.m.