HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM)– One of the most famous a cappella groups in America is bringing their upcoming holiday tour to Hershey.

Gold-certified Straight No Chaser will perform twice at the Hershey Theatre on Dec. 10 as part of their “Sleighin’ It Tour.” There will be a performance at 2:30 p.m. and then another one at 7:30 p.m.

Pollstar, a magazine that publishes articles about concerts and the live music venue industry, ranks Straight No Chaser’s fall tours as some of the best to attend. They have them in the top 20 in their ranking of tours that ended out the year 2022.

A cappella music style is when a singer or group performs without instruments, it is similar to a choir singing without any musical backing.

Tickets for the Straight No Chasers shows can be purchased online when they go on sale later this week for the general public on Friday, July 28. The Fan Presale tickets become available on Wednesday, July 26.

The tour kicks off in October in Montana and will go on for three months. It includes almost 50 shows in total.

More information about the upcoming performances and Straight No Chaser’s tour can be found online on the group’s website. More information about upcoming shows at the Hershey Theatre can also be found online.