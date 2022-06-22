DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Hershey Comic Con is returning to Dauphin County on Saturday, July 16 at the Holiday Inn in Grantville, located at 604 Station Road, Grantville, Pennsylvania. The event will have meet-ups with comic book icons, horror movie actors, and even a WWE Hall of Fame Wrestler.

“The Hershey Comic Con is a great event for the whole community. Bringing everyone together, finding collectibles for everyone to enjoy, and seeing people of all ages—children, teens, and adults—sharing our passion for comics is incredible,” said John Covey, Assistant Promoter of the Hershey Comic Con. “Even if you’ve never picked up a comic book, we want to welcome everyone to the show and experience the thrill of what comic cons offer.”

This year’s featured guests include Jim Krut (the helicopter zombie from Dawn of the Dead), Tony Atlas (WWE Hall of Fame professional wrestler), Tim Seeley (award winning comic book writer and artist), Geof Isherwood (Doctor Strange comic book artist), Dixie & Mr. Lobo (horror acts from Cinema Insomnia), Dave Sharpe (artist/letterer), Greg LaRocque (artist), Darren Auck (artist), Jason Lenox (illustrator), Chris Ring (illustrator), and many more.

Over 50 vendors will be selling comics, artwork, toys, collectibles, statues, and independent stories. Garrison Carida with the 501st Legion will be at the event in their Star-Wars-themed suits.

The Hershey Comic Con will begin at 10 a.m. and will run until 5 p.m. Admission is $10 per person at the door; Kids five and under are free.

For additional information about the Hershey Comic Con, visit their website, here.