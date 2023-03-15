HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — If you are a Hershey’s Kisses and chocolate milk fan, keep reading!

The Hershey Company announced a new kisses variety on Wednesday, March 15. Hershey’s Kisses Milklicious candies feature a creamy chocolate milk filling packed in the center of the famous Kiss candy.

“Inspired by the special tastes of childhood, Hershey’s Kisses Milklicious candies feature a rich and creamy chocolate milk filling that is guaranteed to add a bit of delight to any time of day and unlock fond memories of drinking chocolate milk for the whole family,” said Katie DeCapria, brand manager at The Hershey Company. “We’re excited to bring Kisses brand fans the chance to enjoy a filled product variation year-round.”

According to Hershey’s, this Kisses candy will be the only variety of Kisses available year-round. The candy will be wrapped in a light blue foil wrapper with little glasses of milk.

The candy will be available in nine-ounce bags and will be available nationwide starting this month.