HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — When people go to The Sweetest Place on Earth, one of the main reasons to visit is to go to Hersheypark; however, between January and March, the park is not open.

But did you know that there are other things to do besides ride coasters and meet Hershey’s characters?

abc27 has compiled a list of things to do when Hersheypark is closed during the winter months.

Hershey’s Chocolate World

This signature visitors center is turning 50 years old in 2023, and the center has some surprises up its sleeve to celebrate.

Hershey’s Chocolate World is open all year, whether or not the park is open. What many visitors don’t realize is that Chocolate World is owned and operated by The Hershey Company, but Hersheypark is owned and operated by Hershey Entertainment and Resorts Company.

This attraction features many activities, including a create-your-own chocolate bar, a free chocolate tour ride, a few immersive experiences as well as a large food court and the world’s largest candy shop.

For more info about Chocolate World, you can click here.

Hershey Gardens

Even during the winter months, The Hershey Gardens is open daily year-round, including Saturdays and Sundays.

Opened in 1937 because of Milton Hershey’s request to “create a nice garden of roses”, the 3.5 acres rose garden has bloomed oimn or 23 acres of botanical fun

The butterfly atrium and other attractions are available for families to explore inside the gardens.

ZooAmerica

This 11-acre zoo can be accessed from Hersheypark but is open daily. The North American Wildlife park is home to more than 200 animals native to North America.

This park opened in 1903 when Milton Hershey broke ground for his new chocolate factory and began plans to build a model town, which included a zoo. However, the ZooAmerica we know today opened in 1975.

For hours, events, and information about the zoo, click here.

The Hershey Story Museum

This museum is home to so much history, not only about the chocolate side of the town but from its very humble beginnings as a chocolate company.

Guests young and old can enjoy plenty of activities to choose from in the museum, such as being able to taste chocolate from all over the world, or even participating in the museum’s chocolate lab.

The museum is open daily and more information can be found here.

Tröegs Independent Brewing

Are any craft beer drinkers in the family?

Something that is not chocolate related but is extremely popular is Tröegs Independent Brewing. This attraction includes a tasting room and brewery tours as well as a snack bar with different and unique specialty foods.

There is also a specialty gift shop and event a self-guided tour.

More information about this unique brewery can be found here.

The Pennsylvania State Police Museum

The Pennsylvania State Police Museum is one of the unique attractions that is located just outside the town.

The museum is home to many exhibits, artifacts, documents., memorials, and memorabilia showcases. You can even see someone of the older vehicles that have been used by State Police.

Dining

Besides the attractions that were listed above, there are also many places to visit for the foodies in your group.

The Chore is one of the signature dining locations in Hershey’s. Located just outside the park, this restaurant takes American classics and puts a modern, chocolate spin on them.

Other places include the Hershey grill, Cullari Vineyards, and Winery, and multiple eateries along Chocolate Avenue.