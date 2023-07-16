HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) – The third annual Trains at the Tracks continued today at the Hershey History Center.

Visitors got the chance to press buttons and sit back and watch the trains come to life on the tracks. Education and fun are key parts of making this event successful.

Lisa Maloy, a volunteer said, “Trains at the tracks is not only a way to share the history of the surrounding community and the railroads, it’s also an activity for families to come in and enjoy the model railroads.”

The history of Hershey is resembled in the set-up for the model trains.