HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Singer, songwriter, and musician Tori Amos will be coming to Hershey this summer.

Amos will be performing at the Hershey Theatre on Thursday, July 6 at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets for the Ocean to Ocean Tour will go on sale to the general public on Friday, Feb. 3 and are available online by clicking here.

Amos will be touring with a special guest that has yet to be announced.

The singer will be making stops at venues like The Greek Theater in Los Angeles, Red Rocks Amphitheater in Colorado, and a special stop at Wolf Trap in Virginia, where Amos grew up attending shows.

“I am truly excited to be coming back to the U.S. on the ‘Ocean to Ocean Tour’ this summer with my amazing bandmates Jon Evans and Ash Soan,” Amos said. “We are so looking forward to playing iconic venues. As I write this, I’m training hard as we head to Europe in March before heading to the States in June.”