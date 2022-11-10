HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — It’s a day all coaster enthusiasts love; when the first piece of track on a brand new roller coaster gets installed.

On Wednesday, Nov. 9, Hersheypark posted a short video on their social media outlets of one of the very first track pieces being installed onto the supports that held up the original 1996 Wildcat. The video shows workers lining up the piece of track for its installation.

This bright red track is part of the 3,510 feet of track on black steel and wooden supports. The ride will open with three custom trains, which will be colored black, charcoal, and silver with fully dimensional wild cats on the front of each train. The coaster will include four inversions.

Located in the Midway America section of Hersheypark, Wildcat’s Revenge will feature a fully renovated coaster station that harkens back to the iconic 1923 Wild Cat station, which was one of the very first coasters to be built at the park. The coaster is slated to open in the summer of 2023.