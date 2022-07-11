HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) – A traffic advisory has been issued ahead of a concert at Hersheypark Stadium featuring Motley Crue, Def Leppard with Poison, and Joan Jett & The Blackhearts.

Derry Township Police say the entrance to Hersheypark/Hersheypark Stadium from northbound Park Boulevard at the intersection of Cholocate World Way will be closed off around 11 a.m. to incoming traffic.

All traffic for the concert will need to enter parking areas via Hersheypark Drive.

Police say the concert is expected to begin around 4:30 p.m. and end at 11 p.m.

Other concerts coming up at Hersheypark Stadium include Pittbull on July 30 and Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire on August 6.