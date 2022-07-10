HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — All aboard!

The second annual Train at the Tracks was held at the Hershey History Center.

The family event featured three nonprofits and showcased interactive model trains. It’s something that fascinates plenty of kids, and some adults too.

“They showcase the history of railroading. There are local scenes and national scenes but they connect them together and they have a good time and educate the public on the history of railroading,” Volunteer Lisa Maloy said.

There were also other activities and games for kids