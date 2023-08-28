HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Get ready to rock out this Christmas once again!

Trans-Siberian Orchestra has announced that they will once again be stopping in Hershey to perform some of their greatest Christmas rock hits.

The band will be making a stop on their “The Ghosts of Christmas Eve” tour at the Giant Center on Friday, Dec. 15. There will be a 3 p.m. show and a 7:30 p.m. show.

According to Hershey Entertainment, this tour will bring a new and larger presentation of this holiday tradition. In addition to the return visit to Hershey, the tour will visit over 60 cities nationwide.

Tickets for the shows go on sale on Friday, Sept. 15 at 10 a.m. and can be found by clicking here.