HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Tröegs Independent Brewing has announced the return of their annual Art of Tröegs contest.

If you have a passion for graphic design, art, or are just a creative person in general, Tröegs needs your help in creating a piece of art inspired by the brewery.

The Hershey brewery is looking for art created with the company’s beer, packaging, label artwork, employees, and the company itself in mind.

You will be able to create artwork in any medium including:

Painting

Photography

Illustration

Digital design

Drawing

Mixed media

Crafts

Sculptures

College

Jewlery

Metalwork

Carving

Mosaic

Stained glass

and more!

The winner of the contest will receive a cash prize of $500 and will also be the guest of honor at the annual Art of Tröegs gallery opening party later this year.

“Our favorite part of the contest is the gallery opening,” said Chris Trogner, brother and co-founder of Tröegs. “We get to meet our creative fans and hatch ideas for even bigger projects down the road.”

Art of Tröegs alumni have been given opportunities including reimagining the Nugget Nectar artwork and developing the artwork for beer labels, including the brewery’s latest year-round beer, “LolliHop Double IPA.”

The brewery will also be releasing a limited Scratch Series beer, with label art that is inspired by the winning submission.

If you aren’t selected as the winner, you’ll have the chance to be one of two runners-ups, where you’ll receive a cash prize as well as an invitation to the gallery opening party. A dozen additional pieces will also be selected for the gallery installation. Each artist will receive a $50 Tröegs gift card and an invitation to the opening party.

Interested artists will have until June 4 to submit their entries. Entrants are asked to submit their work electronically by clicking here. You can also view the rules for the contest by clicking here.

“We’ve been doing the Art of Tröegs contest for almost two decades, and we’re constantly blown away by the creativity of our fans,” said Trogner. “We can’t wait to see what they create this year!”