HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Tröegs Brewery out of Hershey announces a decadent twist on its iconic holiday beer, Mad Elf.

Called the Cordial Elf, the beer is a chocolate-covered cherry version of the iconic Mad Elf blend.

“It started as an experiment that stemmed from Chocolate Elf, a 50/50 blend of Mad Elf and our chocolate stout, Grand Cacao,” explains Tröegs brewmaster and co-founding brother John Trogner.

Tröegs Brewery states that the brewing team started with the base beer for Mad Elf. After the beer aged on cacao nubs and vanilla, the team added the same blend of cherries after fermentation to elevate the fruitiness of the finished beer.

“The essence of Mad Elf is still there,” says Trogner, “but it’s got more of a chocolate-covered cherry vibe… almost like a bonbon.”

Cordial Elf is available exclusively at Tröegs on draft and in 16-oz. cans limited to two 4-packs per person.