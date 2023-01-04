HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM ) — Tröegs Independent Brewing has announced the release of its once-a-year classic, Nugget Nectar.

According to the company, it is available in 12 and 16-ounce cans and 12-ounce bottles. This beer is said to have notes of pine and grapefruit as well as hints of mango and creamsicle, balanced with enough kilned malt to add body and a touch of sweetness.

Tröegs is reviving its popular First Squeeze events to celebrate the release of this iconic beer. Fans can enjoy fresh Nugget Nectar on draft, pick up limited glassware and take home illustrated art prints from hand-picked artists.

To learn more about Tröegs and this limited-release beer, click here

A handful of events will also feature Nitro Nugget on tap and limited-release draft pours of Double Nugget Nectar.