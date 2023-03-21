HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — The State Ballet Theatre of Ukraine will be returning to Hershey Theatre to perform “Snow White” this fall.

The show will take place on Thursday, Nov. 9 at 7:30 p.m. You can click here for ticket information.

A troupe of 50 ballet dancers will be joining together to bring the fairy tale to life. The visual production will be accompanied by the music of B. Pavlovsky, more than 150 hand-sewn shining costumes, richly detailed handmade scenery and brilliant choreography by the People’s Artist of Moldova and Honored Artist of Ukraine, Andrey Litvinov.