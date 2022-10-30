HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Hospice of Central Pa. held an event in Hershey on Sunday to honor Vietnam veterans.

The purpose of the event was to show appreciation for their service. Hospice of Central Pa. said it takes care of almost 300 people a day who are chronically or terminally ill.

At least 25% of them are veterans.

“Today is about reaching out to the community before they need our services, to help them begin to address some of the issues that veterans face,” Present and CEO of Hospice of central Pa. Gilbert Brown said.

Hospice of Central Pa. said there were 180 people in attendance. At least 85 of them possibly more are veterans. abc27’s James Crummel served as emcee