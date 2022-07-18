DERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – A water main break has been reported at the intersection of Amber Dr and Brookline Dr. in Derry Township.

PA American Water Company is on scene and will provide additional notices to affected residents.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area and seek alternate routes. It is recommended that residents of Amber Drive relocate their vehicles immediately to other streets as repair work will likely affect the access and egress to the homes.

Derry Township Police say the estimated repair time is unknown.