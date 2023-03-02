HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Hershey Fire Department is making travelers aware of a road closure in the town of Hershey.

According to the fire department and PennDOT, there is an immediate road closure on State Route 322, also known as Govenor Road, between Elm Avenue and Cocoa Avenue.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

A water main break near the intersection of West Governor and Glen Roads has closed West Governor Road and will require a detour of traffic for the next couple of days, according to the Derry Township Police Department.

Map of the road closure. Courtesy of Derry Township Police Department.

Both lanes of travel are closed and all traffic will be re-routed around the closure.

The fire department has stated that this repair may take in excess of 24 to 48 hours.