HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Sweetest Place on Earth is gearing up for its 117th season of coasters, food, and Hersheypark Happy Fun!

Opening day for the amusement park is on Saturday, April 1 at 11 a.m. and this year, the park will be open more days than ever before, being open every weekend from April 1 til the end of the year. This also means the park will have earlier openings and later nights for guests. Hours vary by day and by season, and a full list of hours can be found here.

Spring Weekends Days and Hours

The spring season at Hersheypark runs eight weekends from April 1, 2023, through May 21, 2023, as well as Friday, April 7, 2023, and Fridays throughout May. As quoted in the release hours are as follows:

Saturdays from April 1 through May 20 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Sundays from April 2 through May 21 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Friday, April 7, and all Fridays in May from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Daily operations for the summer season begin on May 25.

Springtime Thrills and Family Fun

For the first time, Hersheypark will offer Spring Weekends for eight weekends, with the Boardwalk at Hersheypark opening for the summer on May 27th.

Spring Weekends feature rides on most of the coasters, including Great Bear which is turning 25 this year, and Fahrenheit, which is celebrating 15 years of thrills, as well as 50 family-friendly rides. Hershey Characters will be available for meet and greets and selfies at Hershey’s Hangout, which is located in the front of the park.

The sea lion and seal show Our Friends From The Sea will be available for guests to enjoy during the weekends, as well as access to ZooAmerica, when entering the zoo from the park.

New Food and Beverage Offerings

New flavors of Hersheypark’s iconic King Size Shakes will be available for guests during Spring Weekends, as well as the addition of Philly Cheesesteak Co. which will be located in the Pioneer Frontier region of the park.

The Chocolatier restaurant also has received a seasonal menu change featuring a new Summer Berry Salad, Pasta Primavera, Peach Upside Down Cake, S’mores Milkshake, and eight new cocktails.

Milton’s Ice Cream Parlor and The Sweeterie also have added spring flavors to their menus, such as a seasonal Lemon Meringue Pie Flavor and Black Raspberry Swirl flavors, and new house-made fudge and deluxe cookies.

Season pass holders who have purchased the all-summer dining plan can begin using the plan starting on April 1.

Tickets

All tickets purchased for the 2023 season are valid on any operating day from April 1 to Jan. 1, 2024. Guests are also encouraged to purchase a parking voucher online to save 25% on parking.

All tickets include Preview Plan, allowing guests to enjoy two free hours of extra fun before closing on a night before their full-day visit if Hersheypark is open the preceding day.