HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — One of the most anticipated coasters to open in 2023 is located right here in Central Pennsylvania.

Wildcat’s Revenge is the latest attraction being installed currently being installed at Hersheypark. The park has yet to release an actual date of when it will open, but the park has said Summer 2023.

Below is a timeline of the construction of the coaster and where it all began.

July 8, 2022

The Original Wildcat, located in the Midway America section of the park was announced on Hersheypark’s social media that the last rides were to be given on July 31, 2022. The park teased about what would be replacing it by stating “any suggestions on what we could do with 3,100 feet of the wooden track?”

July 31, 2022

Wildcat closes at 9 p.m., with the last riders being the parents of late ride operator Nick Pantalone. Pantalone’s favorite ride to work on and ride was the Wildcat, and his family members were the last riders ever on the coaster.

August – October 2022

Site preparation, including demolishing portions of the structure, begins. Hersheypark sells portions of the coaster wood and running rails, with a limited number of pieces available for sale. Portions of the lift hill started to be disassembled, as well as the station platform. Wildcat’s trains are also removed.

Nov. 2, 2022

Hersheypark announces that Rocky Mountain Construction will be constructing Wildcat’s Revenge. This hybrid coaster of steel and wood will be in the former place of Wildcat and will use some of the support structure of the original coaster. The coaster will feature four inversions, one of which is called “The World’s Largest Underflip.”

Nov. 4, 2022

The first pieces of track make their way to the construction site. The track is designed by Rocky Mountain Construction, using their famous I-Beam style of running rails.

Nov. 9, 2022

Trackwork for the new coaster officially goes vertical, with the first piece of bright red, steel track being put in place on one of the hundreds of wooden supports.

Nov. 15, 2022

The front car of one of Wildcat’s Revenge trains is unveiled. The coaster will feature three trains with a different colored wild cat featured on the front of each train.

Dec. 16, 2022

Hersheypark shows the progress of the “Underflip,” which uses a portion of the lift hill of the original Wildcat coaster. It features an upward climb into a 270-degree roll, with a dive down to the right side. This dive pays homage to the first drop of the original Wildcat, which was also curved.

Jan. 21, 2023

Hersheypark announces that the World’s Largest Underflip is complete.

Feb. 4, 2023

Hersheypark releases the full-length “point of view” video of the ride and its layout.

March 9, 2013

Hersheypark posts another update regarding the construction, showing that the beginning of the first airtime hill and one of the wave turns are being completed.

March 23, 2023

For the first time, we get to see what the track looks like from the station of the coaster.

Wildcat’s Revenge is the park’s 15 coaster and will be Rocky Mountain Construction’s first project in the state of Pennsylvania.