HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Hersheypark’s latest coaster, Wildcat’s Revenge, has been ranked as one of the best new rides of 2023, according to USA Today 10Best readers.

The coaster was ranked number two on the list. Twenty nominees were chosen by a panel of experts including USA Today editors, relevant expert contributors, and others.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The coaster opened on June 2, 2023, and was the first of its kind in Pennsylvania. The coaster is considered to be a hybrid coaster, meaning that it was constructed using steel and wood. The ride replaced the former Wildcat which was at the park from 1996 to 2022.

The ride features four inversions, a 140-foot drop angeled at 82 degrees. It also features the world’s largest underflip inversion. This inversion begins with an upward climb, followed by a counterclockwise 270° roll and a dive down towards the right side. In addition, the ride features a zero gravity stall, a reversing downhill roll, and a zero gravity roll.

Wildcat’s Revenge also opened 100 years after the original “The Wild Cat” coaster opened at Hersheypark back in 1923. That coaster was purchased by Milton Hershey himself.

You can read how the coaster was built by clicking here.