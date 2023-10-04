HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Antique automobile enthusiasts are rushing Hershey this week to attend the world’s largest antique car show and flea market.

The 68th annual Antique Automobile Club of America (AACA) Eastern Fall Nationals began on Tuesday, October 3, and will run until Friday, October 6. The flea market and car corral began with the event on Tuesday and will run until Friday, and the car show will be on Friday.

This year’s theme is “By Land, Air or Sea… Hershey, Pa. 2023!” Organizers explained that the theme acknowledges the many ways the show’s 200,000 attendees travel to come to the show.

With a flea market of 9,000 vendors, a car corral of 700 spaces, and a car show with almost 1,000 antique cars registered organizers say that the event takes up almost every inch of the 235 acres of Hersheypark parking lots, the Giant Center, Hershey Stadium and the field behind AACA National Headquarters.

The antique cars at the event will range from an 1899 Reese 3-Wheel Roadster and a

1901 Locomobile to a 1997 Harley-Davidson Softail Motorcycle a 1998 Porsche Boxster Convertible, and everything in between.

Photo courtesy ©Antique Automobile Club of America, www.aaca.org

Moreover, while the definition of “antique” in cars means 25 years or older, this year’s attendees will also have the chance to see 84 vehicles that are 100 years old or older.

The show, which will be open from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day, is free to the public, though you must be an AACA member to show a car, and kid-friendly. A parking fee will be charged by the venue.

Some of the event’s special events this year include:

The 17th annual RM Sotheby’s collector car auction happening on October 4 and 5 at Hershey Lodge

A vintage race car conditioning run & high-wheeler event happening on October 5 at 10:30 a.m. at Hershey Stadium

The 25th annual Juniors at Hershey event is geared toward kids and happening from noon to 2 p.m. on October 6 in front of the GIANT Center

For more information about the event, head to hershey.aaca.com.